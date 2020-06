Results from samples tested on 18 June 2020 confirm 14 new COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 755.

5 truck drivers: 2 from Busia,1 from Mirama Hills, 1 from Bunagana, 1 from Lia

9 among contacts and alerts: 5 contacts from Kampala,3 from Kyotera and 1 from Nebbi