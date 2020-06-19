3D Printing Powder Market to grow at 21% CAGR to hit US $1 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Trends, Growth Driver, Key Segmentation, Restraints, Strategic Initiatives and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

North America is projected to lead the global 3D Printing Powder market owing to advancement in the technology and presence of key industrial players

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “3D Printing Powder Market by Type (Metal, Plastic, Ceramic) by Application (Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Electronics, Other) and Region, Global Forecasts 2020 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The laser selectively scans cross sections formed by a 3D digital describing part of powdered material. It is anticipated that rising technological developments will drive this market growth. When the manufacturing costs decline, powder-based 3D printing is also applicable to other industries. This will also contribute to development in other applications including ornament printing and accessory printing.

Compared with composites made from ordinary materials, automotive components produced by means of 3D printing powders have an excellent mechanical strength and other improved features. The market is projected to cross more than USD 1 billion by the end of 2025

The growth of the Asia Pacific printing powder market is mainly due to economic development and increasing technological investment in the region. In addition, rising demand from aero, pharmaceutical and automotive industry is complementing this phase. Rising rate of urbanization in the region would also boost the revenue for 3D printing powder market in the region.

The global 3D printing powder is further sub-segmented into metal, plastic, and ceramic. Similarly, in terms of application the global 3D printing powder market is divided into aerospace & defence, healthcare, automotive, and others. In terms of geography, the global 3D printing ceramic is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is one of the global manufacturing and commercial hub for powder metallurgy manufacturers. The manufacturers in this region have made large investment in the expansion of their capacities to meet the future demand.

The growth of the market in the years to come will be driven by growing investments of technology start-ups and government agencies. Key players operating in this market comprises of Sandvik Materials Technology, GKN Hoeganaes Corporation, Carpenter Technology Corporation, LPW Technology Ltd., Arcam AB, Hoganas AB, Arkema, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, 3D Ceram, Lithoz GmbH, GKN PLC

