Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,044 in the last 365 days.

Vermont State Police / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B102732

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT. Hugh O'Donnell                            

STATION: Westminster                    

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/18/20 @ 2338

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tkaczyk Farm Road, Guilford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Chad Emery                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time The Vermont State Police

responded to Guilford for a reported family disturbance. Upon arrival

investigation revealed that Emery had been harassing a family member in a

threatening manner. It was determined that Emery committed the offense of

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. Conditions of release were issued by the Windham

Superior Court. Emery was released with a citation to appear on 06/19/20 @ 1230

hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/20 @ 1230           

COURT: Windham Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NO     

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Vermont State Police / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.