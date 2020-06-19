Vermont State Police / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B102732
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT. Hugh O'Donnell
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/18/20 @ 2338
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tkaczyk Farm Road, Guilford
VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Chad Emery
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time The Vermont State Police
responded to Guilford for a reported family disturbance. Upon arrival
investigation revealed that Emery had been harassing a family member in a
threatening manner. It was determined that Emery committed the offense of
Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. Conditions of release were issued by the Windham
Superior Court. Emery was released with a citation to appear on 06/19/20 @ 1230
hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/20 @ 1230
COURT: Windham Superior
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.