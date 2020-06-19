Vermont State Police / Aggravated Disorderly Conduct / Westminster Barracks

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B102732

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: LT. Hugh O'Donnell

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 06/18/20 @ 2338

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tkaczyk Farm Road, Guilford

VIOLATION: Aggravated Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Chad Emery

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Guilford, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time The Vermont State Police

responded to Guilford for a reported family disturbance. Upon arrival

investigation revealed that Emery had been harassing a family member in a

threatening manner. It was determined that Emery committed the offense of

Aggravated Disorderly Conduct. Conditions of release were issued by the Windham

Superior Court. Emery was released with a citation to appear on 06/19/20 @ 1230

hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/19/20 @ 1230

COURT: Windham Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.