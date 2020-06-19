Global Ethical Fashion Market Trends And Strategies, 2030

Ethical Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

Ethical Fashion Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ethical fashion market is expected to decline from $6.35 billion in 2019 to $6.14 billion in 2020 at a rate of -3.24%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and reach $8.25 billion in 2023 at a rate of 10.33%. The growing awareness of the adverse effects of the textile industry on the environment is encouraging customers to opt for ethical fashion materials. However, the high cost for cloth is hampering the growth of the ethical fashion market.

The ethical fashion market consists of revenues generated by the establishments that are primarily engaged in designing, production, retail, and purchasing of ethical fashion apparel. Ethical fashion is about designing and manufacturing clothes that care for people and communities while minimizing the impact on the environment. It focuses on both the social and environmental impact of fashion, and to improve the working conditions of laborers.

The global ethical fashion market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By type: Fair trade; Animal cruelty free; Eco friendly; Charitable brands.

By Product: Organic; Manmade/regenerated; Recycled; Natural.

By End-user: Men; Women; Kids.

By Geography: The global ethical fashion market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific ethical fashion market accounts for the largest share in the global ethical fashion market.

Trends In The Ethical Fashion Market

Natural resources are being used as alternatives for complex and adversely affecting chemicals-based textiles.

