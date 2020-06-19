ISEG Halal setting the standard for Halal certification worldwide
Prioritizing animal welfare and other steps announced by ISEG, the exclusively accredited certification provider for Halal meat in Egypt.EDGEWATER, NJ, US, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Considering the substantial global demand for Halal meat and products, it is imperative to achieve high standards of certification. This ensures respectively high-quality products that will ultimately contribute to the industry’s worldwide growth and expansion. However, the industry is still having problems with disparity issues in the various market certification standards. A unified global Halal standard could just be the remedy for this persistent problem that poses a threat to the quality of Halal products.
Towards this goal of a unified certification standard, the Arab Republic of Egypt has taken a step in the right direction, giving the exclusive rights to IS EG Halal to certify all Halal products imported into Egypt.
This, however, does not exclude IS EG Halal from certifying products for other markets as well. As a company that is working with the Ministry of Agriculture of Egypt and is currently working on building relationships with various international organizations around the world, IS EG Halal is the world’s first step towards achieving a unified global Halal standard.
Headquartered in Cairo, Egypt, IS EG Halal quickly became a major player in the global Halal certification market, offering certification services to companies worldwide, guiding them through the process from evaluation to inspection and certification. Through this simple and straightforward process, ISEG Halal is ensuring that all products are up to par and adhering to Halal guidelines. ISEG is a publicly listed company in Egypt which is partly owned by the Ministry of Awqaf, ministry of agriculture, and the ministry of commerce & industry. They are also a privately held business entity outside of Egypt with offices around the world. As of today, ISEG Halal holds the number one spot for halal certification companies in the Middle East and #2 in the world right after Malaysia. Since being established in 2019, they have certified over 405,000 tons of Halal meat and accumulated over $1 Billion in revenues.
In recent years as consumers’ trends have shifted towards more organically and ethically sourced foods, Halal grade products seem to be in demand from non-Muslim customers that are interested in the way their food is processed and prepared before it gets on their plate. Especially in the US, the multibillion-dollar Halal food market has seen substantial growth, as consumers see the nutritional benefits of Halal food but also the ethical aspect in the humane treatment of livestock from grazing to slaughter which aligns with their concerns and values.
Moreover, the growing Halal market has attracted more secular contributors in the past years that are interested in Halal guidelines in product preparation wanting a piece of the market share and heightened demand. Some examples of secular suppliers are fast-food chains around the world that offer Halal foods, such as KFC, Nando’s, and Subway.
When referring to Halal guidelines we are talking about the preparation process of the meat as that is what makes it Halal. The method of slaughter, which is done swiftly by cutting the animal's jugular and carotid arteries, kills the animal as fast and as painlessly as possible. The animal is also let of all blood limiting any risks of bacteria that might be transferred through the blood. The whole practice is held to the highest health standards ensuring respectable conditions for the animals.
Halal standards are not only applicable to meats however there are many other markets and consumer goods that are certified as Halal. Halal certifications can be issued for Agro Foods, ensuring high quality and freshness, Nutritional supplements, Pharmaceuticals including over the counter drugs and prescriptions as well as Personal care products such as cosmetics and toiletries.
Due to the growth of more multinational companies that produce and distribute Halal products around the world, there is a need for certification companies that are able to ensure that the products are of high quality, safe, and hygienic. That is where certification companies such as IS EG halal are needed to certify that these products and companies are adhering to all of the rules and regulations thus becoming a key factor in the growth of the Halal industry. IS EG Halal strives to establish itself as a global point of reference, centralizing and simplifying the Halal certification process in order to deliver to a larger and more diverse market in a timely and safe manner.
If you want to learn more about how to get a certification for your Halal products, please visit the company’s website and contact one of their offices worldwide.
Adriaan Brits (Press Agent)
IS EG Halal
+44 20 3287 1724
email us here