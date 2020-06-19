Champignon’s Dr. Mcintyre / Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE) Published in Two Peer Reviewed Study Journals

CRTCE’s leading academic footprint facility showing significant outcomes in the arena of psychedelic medicine

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Champignon Brands Inc. (“Champignon” or the “Company”) (CSE: SHRM) (FWB: 496) (OTCQB: SHRMF), a human optimization sciences company with an emphasis on ketamine and psychedelic medicine, continues to highlight the scientific merit of its ketamine treatments for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) while demonstrating rapid onset efficacy and safety of its treatment processes. To this accord, the Company is proud to announce that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Roger McIntyre, and the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (the “CRTCE”) have been recently published in two peer reviewed study journals (the “Peer Reviewed Studies”) focusing on ketamine’s safety, tolerability and effectiveness:



Safety and tolerability of IV ketamine in adults with major depressive or bipolar disorder: Results from the Canadian rapid treatment center of excellence. Expert Opinion on Drug Safety, 1-10. doi:10.1080/14740338.2020.1776699 The Effectiveness of Ketamine on Anxiety, Irritability, and Agitation: Implications for Treating Mixed Features in Adults with Major Depressive or Bipolar Disorder. Bipolar Disorders. doi:10.1111/bdi.12941

The Company invites both current and prospective shareholders to review the Peer Reviewed Studies using applicable databases.

“The publications of data as it relates to ketamine treatment at the CRTCE continues to demonstrate the rapid and robust efficacy of ketamine in persons with depression and related disorders,” said Dr. McIntyre, Champignon’s CEO. “Our data, for the first time in the field of psychiatry, shows that ketamine can improve a person’s ability to function in their role and return to work within a few weeks. The significant efficacy of ketamine at our centre is also matched by stable side-effect profiles, as well as the acceptability of ketamine in people who are benefitting from this novel treatment.”

According to Expertscape.com, Dr. McIntyre is the most recognized researcher in the world as it pertains to depression. Dr, McIntyre developed Canada’s first treatment centre providing rapid onset treatments for persons with mood disorders; The Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence (CRTCE). With these recent publications, the CRTCE continues to be the leading, integrated center combining expertise in R&D, clinical research and medicine in depression and related disorders.

About Champignon Brands Inc.

Champignon Brands Inc. (CSE: SHRM) is a research-driven company specializing in the formulation of a suite of medicinal mushrooms health products as well as novel ketamine, anaesthetics and adaptogenic delivery platforms for the nutritional, wellness and alternative medicine industries. Via its vertically integrated alternative medicine product range, Champignon is pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes for patients suffering with conditions like depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders. Under a collaborative research agreement with the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, the Company is conducting preclinical studies and eventual human clinical trials, with the objective of demonstrating safety and efficacy of the combination of psilocybin and cannabidiol in treating mTBI with PTSD or stand-alone PTSD. Champignon continues to be inspired by sustainability, as its medicinal mushroom-infused SKUs are organic, non-GMO and vegan certified. For more information, visit the Company’s website at: https://champignonbrands.com

