I-95 South Long-Term Lane Closure Begins Next Week for Bridge Repair over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter double lane closures next week for crews to prepare for long-term single lane closures on southbound I-95 and northbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) for bridge repair on the structure carrying the interstate over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

On Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a double lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 approaching the bridge over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) to allow crews to install barrier and signs and perform line striping operations in preparation for a long-term right lane closure on southbound I-95.

Once the long-term pattern is established by or before 5:00 AM Wednesday, June 24, the right lane will remain closed on southbound I-95 approaching the bridge over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) through mid-July or until repair work on the right parapet is completed. Once the right parapet is finished, the left lane on southbound I-95 will be close continuously for several weeks to allow crews to complete work on the left parapet.

In addition, sometime after 7:00 PM Monday, June 22, the right lane and shoulder are scheduled to close on northbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) between Bensalem Boulevard and Haunted Lane for crews to shift northbound and southbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) traffic to prepare for the long-term pattern. The right lane and shoulder are scheduled to remain closed until both the right and left parapets on the bridge are completed in late summer.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #