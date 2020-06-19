PennDOT to Repair and Resurface 18 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

06/18/2020 King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on 18 state highways in the Philadelphia region for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The work schedule and locations are: Bucks County Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on West Trenton Avenue between Pine Grove Road and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Township for paving operations;

Monday June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Township for milling and paving operations;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Bustleton Pike between Bristol Road & Valley Hill Trail in Southampton Township for high friction surface treatment;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Limekiln Pike between Upper Stump Road and New Galena Road in New Britain Township and Chalfont Borough for high friction surface treatment;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Aquetong Road between Old Windy Bush Road & Solebury Mountain Road in Solebury Township for high friction surface treatment;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Allentown Road between Rosedale Road & Keiser Road in Milford Township and Quakertown Borough for high friction surface treatment;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between County Line Road and Butler Avenue in Chalfont Borough and Warrington Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Allentown Road between Sterners Road and Schukraft Road in West Rockhill Township and Quakertown Borough for high friction surface treatment. Chester County Sunday, June 21, 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a lane restriction is scheduled on Baltimore Pike/3rd Street between Barnsley Road and Market Street in Oxford Borough and East Nottingham Township for milling operations;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Sugartown Road between Waynesborough Road & Leopard Road in Tredyffrin Township for base repair operations; and

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Strasburg Road between Doe Run Church Road & Fairview Road in East Fallowfield Township for high friction surface treatment. Delaware County Sunday, June 21, through Saturday, June 27, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between Radnor Chester Road and Sugartown Road in Radnor Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, June 22, through Friday June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Conestoga Road between Spring Mill Road & Hardwicke Lane in Radnor Township for milling operations. Montgomery County Sunday, June 21, through Saturday, June 27, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Graterford Road in Perkiomen Township and Schwenksville Borough for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, June 22, through Thursday, June 25, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Manoa Road between Haverford Road and the Delaware County Line in Lower Merion Township for milling and paving operations. Philadelphia County Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 15th Street and Kelly Drive for prep operations;

Tuesday, June 23, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on JFK Boulevard between 15th Street and 20th Street for paving operations; and

Wednesday, June 24, through Friday, June 26, 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 15th Street and Kelly Drive for paving operations. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface. Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799 # # #