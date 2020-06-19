A New Shopping Experience At Quilted Rhymes’ New Website For Adorable Unique Baby Gifts
Quilted Rhymes introduces their Signature Collection, “Come To The Window” as part of the grand opening of their new online shop.FISHERVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quilted Rhymes introduces their Signature Collection, “Come To The Window” as part of the Grand Opening celebration of their new online shop.
The design for their latest collection was determined by their delighted followers who participated in surveys about what they would love to see in a baby nursery.
Quilted Rhymes has always been synonymous with the finest quality handcrafted baby gifts. Their extensive product line includes baby quilts, burp cloths, loveys, accent pillows and pacifier holders.
Gifts for babies may be available almost anywhere, but for those who are seeking the finest heirloom items, only Quilted Rhymes will do. Quilted Rhymes is the go-to place for anyone wanting something extra special as a baby gift, whether it’s for a friend or family member’s baby, a co-worker or a colleague’s newborn infant.
These baby gifts are handcrafted with only 100% quality cotton materials. This is why they continue to be the singular choice of moms who are looking for something special.
Quilted Rhymes further cements its reputation as a premier source of unique handcrafted baby goods and gifts with the release of its Signature Collection of sophisticated designs for newborn baby. The first of the sophisticated themes is a refined collection handcrafted in crisp navy and white. The “Come To The Window” collection includes a baby rag quilt, burp cloth, lovey, accent pillow, and pacifier holder creating a modern baby nursery suitable for either a baby girl or boy.
This trendy navy and white combination compliments all colors making baby’s nursery a one of a kind.
Quilted Rhymes artfully styles all of their collections based on cherished children’s nursery rhymes and songs. A complimentary 8” x10” frameable color print of the rhyme is always included with each quilt purchase.
The “Come To The Window” series will be exclusively sold on the website quiltedrhymes.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.
The individual handcrafted items within the “Come To The Window” collection range in price from $10 to $160.
$160 Baby Rag Quilt
$35 Lovey
$35 Accent Pillow
$25 Burp Cloth Set
$14 Burp Cloth
$10 Pacifier Holder/Tooth Fairy Bag
The introduction of their fan requested Signature Collection, a baby quilt giveaway, special discount offers to their VIP Cuddle Club members and more are part of the weeklong celebration for the launch of their brand new website.
The Grand Opening celebration begins this Saturday, June 20th with a variety of exciting events. Be sure to visit them for an opportunity to win your very own handcrafted baby quilt.
About the company:
Quilted Rhymes is an established provider of all kinds of unique and beautiful baby gift items. Their products have delighted many a selective parent and gift giver for years. From newborn baby gifts, baby blankets, baby shower gifts and more, Quilted Rhymes has it all. For the latest details on its newest offerings, visit the shop’s new website.
Donna Scarborough
Quilted Rhymes LLC
+1 502-445-9886
email us here