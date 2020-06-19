Permanent traffic signal system installation to begin at intersection of WYO 210, I-25 and F.E. Warren Air Force Base Gate 2

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is continuing to partner with F.E. Warren Air Force Base officials to improve safety and traffic flow near the Happy Jack Road base entrance.

Crews with Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. and WYDOT will begin work Monday to install permanent traffic signal systems at the intersections of WYO 210 (Happy Jack Road), the nearby Interstate 25 off- and on-ramps and the Gate 2 entrance to the base. The permanent signal systems will replace the temporary traffic signals currently at the intersections.

All work schedules are subject to change, including due to inclement weather and material availability. Work will pause for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbird Air Show at the base in July.

Travelers and base visitors should expect delays until the project wraps up at the end of August. Temporary lane closures, detours and other traffic control measures will be in place periodically during the project.

Motorists should avoid distractions and slow down when driving through the work zone. Gate 2 became the main entrance to the base after F.E. Warren AFB officials closed Gate 1, off Randall Avenue and Pershing Boulevard, in July 2019.

The change to Gate 2 has allowed for improved security and safety for Airmen and families as well as ample space to safely handle surges in traffic during busy hours.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 1 public information specialist Jordan Achs at (307) 745-2142. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 1 on Facebook and on Twitter.