Summer chip sealing season continues near Lovell, Cowley and Ralston

Wyoming Department of Transportation chip sealing crews are continuing their summer work season with work near Lovell, Cowley and Ralston.

All work is dependent upon favorable weather.

Drivers should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, and pilot cars will control speeds through the chip-sealing zone.

WYDOT's work between Lovell and Greybull on WYO 32 is scheduled for Monday, June 22, (mileposts 0.00 to 2.89), and on WYO 33 (Lovell spur) between mileposts 2.89 and 4.89. On June 23, the Cowley spur (WYO 35) is scheduled between mileposts 0.00 and 1.08.

On June 24-25, weather permitting, 9 miles of WYO 294 (Ralston to WYO 120) is scheduled for chip sealing.

Beginning July 6, weather permitting, the chip sealing effort moves south of Wind River Canyon with 24.98 miles of chip sealing scheduled for July 6-20 on WYO 28 between Lander and South Pass. From July 21-28, chip sealing is scheduled on 5.61 miles of US 26/WYO 789 between Shoshoni and Riverton.

“Please drive carefully and obey reduced speed limits near chip sealing operations,” said WYDOT chip sealing foreman Kevin Maynard of South Pass. “Crews will be working during the days and into the nights, and safe driving and safe work operations are very important throughout these projects. Please be patient as this important maintenance work is being completed.” “The chip seals will be swept at the end of each day, but some loose rock may still be present. Drivers are asked to slow down in these areas in order to prevent windshield damage after operations have ceased for the day,” Maynard said. "We appreciate everyone's patience."

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.