I-76 East Weekend Closure Changed to Single Lane Closures for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – The scheduled closure of eastbound Interstate 76 for viaduct paving in Center City Philadelphia this weekend has been scaled back due to the forecast of rain to include only eastbound single lane closures this Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced (PennDOT) today.

In addition, eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane next week, and eastbound I-76 will be closed next weekend for paving and other repairs.

The schedule and locations are:

Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, from 12:00 Noon to 11:00 PM, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for viaduct repairs and limited paving;

Monday, June 22, and Tuesday, June 23, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between 30th Street and South Street interchanges for overhead viaduct repairs;

Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, from 12:00 Noon to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for viaduct repair;

Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25, from 12:00 Noon to 10:00 PM, westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges for viaduct repairs; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, June 26, to 5:00 AM Monday, June 29, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for milling and paving.

During this weekend’s I-76 eastbound lane closures, the ramp to eastbound I-76 from Walnut Street will close Friday, June 19, and Saturday, June 20, from 12:00 Noon until 11:00 PM. Traffic will be detoured west on Walnut Street to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

During Wednesday and Thursday’s single lane closure on eastbound I-76, the South Street eastbound on- and off-ramps will be closed. Traffic normally using this off-ramp will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to South Street. Traffic normally using this on-ramp will follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

During next weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, through-traffic be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 back to I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.

PennDOT is repairing and resurfacing the I-76 viaduct under a $39.8 million contract that also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. More information is available at www.I76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Chestnut Street Bridge are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the bridge and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Chestnut Street, and between Chestnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com

