Several State Highways Restricted for Bridge Inspections in Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia Counties

06/18/2020 King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on several state highways in Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The work schedule is: Chester County Monday, June 22, from 9:00 Am to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) at the Route 41 (Avondale/Chatham) interchange in London Grove Township;

Tuesday, June 23, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled in both directions on U.S. 1 (Kennett Oxford Bypass) between Route 41 (Avondale/ Chatham) and Toughkenamon/London Grove interchanges in London Grove Township; and

Wednesday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane restriction is scheduled on Guernsey Road between Greenfield Lane and West Harmony Road in London Grove and West Grove townships. Delaware County Friday, June 19, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions with flagging are scheduled on Route 320 (Chester Road) between Rutgers Avenue and College Avenue in Swarthmore Borough. .Philadelphia Saturday, June 20, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between Route 291/Valley Forge and Route 611 (Broad Street) interchanges;

Monday, June 22, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between Sweet Briar Drive and Spring Garden Street;

Wednesday, June 24, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue and I-676 (Vine Street Expressway) interchanges;

Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a left lane rolling closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 off-ramp to the Philadelphia International Airport interchange;

Friday, June 26, from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM, right and left lane rolling closures are scheduled on southbound I-95 between the Philadelphia International Airport/Route 291 and Route 420 interchanges; and

Friday, June 26, from11:30 AM to 3:00 PM, right and left lane rolling closures are scheduled on northbound I-95 between the Philadelphia International Airport and I-76/Route 291 interchanges. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.