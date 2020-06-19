Enphase Energy Investors: August 17 Deadline Alert; Class Action Lawsuit Filed To Recover Investment Losses

/EIN News/ -- Investors with losses of $100,000 or more are encouraged to contact the firm for a complimentary case evaluation, click here to submit your transaction information.​



NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Enphase Energy, Inc. ("Enphase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH ) securities between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Enphase investors have until August 17, 2020 to seek appointment as class representative.

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Point Capital Management issued a report alleging, among other things, that "at least 39%, or $205.3 million, of [Enphase's] reported U.S. revenue is fabricated." The report also claimed, citing former employees, that "a large portion of [the Company's] astronomical growth over the past two years is attributable to accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $13.72, or nearly 26%, to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that its revenues, both U.S. and international, were inflated; (2) that the Company engaged in improper deferred revenue accounting practices; (3) that the Company's reported base points expansion in gross margins were overstated; and that (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising