Flow Announces Change of Auditor, Elevates Alex Baluta to the Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Goodman and Associates LLP ("Former Auditor") to Dale Matheson Carl-Hilton Labonte LLP ("Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective June 9, 2020 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective June 9, 2020, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.



There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's audit reports for the Company. There are no "reportable events" (as the term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

The Company also announces that Alexander Baluta, the President and CEO of the Company, has been appointed as a director of the Company effective June 9, 2020.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com .

For further information, please contact:

Flow Capital Corp.

Alex Baluta

Chief Executive Officer

alex@flowcap.com

1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 3002,

PO Box 171,

Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.