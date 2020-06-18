New Superintendent Orientation Materials | Nebraska Department of Education

2020/21 New Superintendent Orientations via Zoom

To help “new” superintendents gain a better understanding of school finance, New Superintendent Orientations have been developed to cover the following information:

School District Funds

Budget Document and Schedules

LC-2 Form and Special Grant Funds

Administrator Data Submission Responsibilities – Helpdesk

Annual Financial Report

Federal Programs/Grants Management System

State Aid

Although these orientations are for first and second year superintendents, all superintendents are welcome to attend in order to become more comfortable with the basics of school finance. Business managers and bookkeepers are welcome to participate as well.

The two sessions are listed below. Both days will contain the same format, so one day of attendance should be sufficient.

Normally, our New Superintendent Orientations are held at two sites in Nebraska but with health concerns due to COVID-19, this Orientation will be held via Zoom. Our Zoom meeting will start at 8:30 a.m. to cover the topics listed below. We will conclude by 3:00 p.m.

DATE TIME Tuesday, July 21 2020 (via Zoom) 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 (via Zoom) 8:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Morning Session Topics:

Budgeted Funds

School District Budget

LC-2 and Special Grant Fund List

State Aid Basics

Annual Financial Report and Users’ Manual

Federal Programs & Grants Management System (GMS) Basics

NCSA Presentation

Afternoon Session Agenda:

Time for individual questions and discussion regarding topics addressed in morning session

Budget/LC-2

State Aid

Participants should bring the documents listed below to the Orientation. These documents will be referred to throughout the day.

Registrations for the orientations should be received by July 17th. To register, contact Micki Iverson by email (micki.iverson@nebraska.gov) or by telephone at (402) 471-1894. When registering, include the following information:

date you will attend

names of those attending

your school district name

your email address

Once you register, you will receive a confirmation email with a link to the Zoom meeting and information on the documents you will need during the Orientation.