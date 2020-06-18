School District Budgeting – Other Receipts & Allocations | Nebraska Department of Education

Budgeting Information Related to Other Receipts & Allocations (Federal, State, and Miscellaneous) – 2020/21 School Fiscal Year

A. Federal Funds

A1. Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) Funding

IDEA flow-through allocations for 2020/21 may be viewed on the Special Education Finance webpage (under “Estimated Enrollment/Poverty Funding Calculations”). This includes funds available for Special Education services and transportation for birth to age 5 and school age students. For assistance with IDEA funding, contact Greg Prochazka at (402) 471-4314 or greg.prochazka@nebraska.gov.

A2. Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Title Programs Funding

Visit the Federal Programs webpage for information, allocations, and contacts for the ESSA/Title programs.

A3. School Lunch

Information on federal reimbursement for breakfast, lunch and after school snacks may be viewed on the Nutrition Services Reimbursement Rates webpage. For assistance with School Lunch funding, contact Steve Bauers at (402) 471-3610 or steve.bauers@nebraska.gov.

B. State Funds

B1. State Aid

The 2020/21 State Aid was certified to all school districts on April 23, 2020. Visit the State Aid webpage to view a school district’s State Aid. For assistance with State Aid, contact Kevin Lyons at (402) 471-3323 or kevin.lyons@nebraska.gov.

B2. State Apportionment

The anticipated per child factor for 2020/21 is estimated at $80. The per child factor will be calculated from the age 5-18 census count submitted by each school district this summer. Contact Janice Eret at (402) 471-2248 or janice.eret@nebraska.gov for assistance with State Apportionment funding.

B3. School Breakfast

School districts operating a school breakfast program in FY 2020/21 should anticipate receiving 5 cents for each breakfast served in FY 2019. For assistance with School Breakfast funding, contact Steve Bauers at (402) 471-3610 or steve.bauers@nebraska.gov.

B4. School Lunch

Projected state funding to be disbursed in 2020/21 is $392,032. Anticipate receiving approximately 1 cent per lunch served. For assistance with School Lunch funding, contact Steve Bauers at (402) 471-3610 or steve.bauers@nebraska.gov.

B5. Special Education

State funding available for the 2020/21 reimbursement of 2019/20 school-age special education program allowable costs and school-age special education transportation allowable costs were limited to a 1% increase of the 2019/20 appropriated amount. Payments for both programs will be based on the prorated share of available General Funds. For assistance with Special Education funding, contact Greg Prochazka at (402) 471-4314 or greg.prochazka@nebraska.gov.

C. Miscellaneous

C1. Mileage Reimbursement Rate

To view the calculation for regular transportation reimbursement and Enrollment Option transportation reimbursement, visit the Mileage Reimbursement Rate webpage.

Program Contacts