PennDOT will be closing T-344 Knorr Road in Sugarloaf Township

Dunmore –PennDOT will be closing T-344 , Knorr Road, temporarily in Sugarloaf, Township at the intersection of SR 93 as part of the SR 0093 bridge replacement project. Knorr Rd. will be detoured starting Thursday June 18, 2020. 

The detour signage directs Knorr Rd. traffic to use T-423, Brown’s Grove Rd., to T-421, St. John’s Rd., to the intersection of SR 93 1 mile north of the Knorr Rd. & SR 93 intersection.  Project completion date is scheduled for December 2020.

See attached Traffic Control Plan for detour.

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

