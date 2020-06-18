MnDOT Office of Environmental Services begins collecting survey information along Highway 200 (June 18, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — During the months of July, August, and September 2020, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will begin collecting information regarding historic resources along Highway 200, from the Wild Rice River to the Mahnomen/Norman County line. This work is being coordinated with the White Earth Tribal Historic Preservation Office and the White Earth Tribal Lands Department.

The information is being collected within 150 feet of the existing shoulder on Highway 200 and may include photographing building structures and testing the soil along the road. The collected information is necessary to make informed decisions for the final design of MnDOT’s 2022 construction project, which includes adding and widening shoulders on Highway 200.

The survey work should not affect traffic flow or speeds; however, MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, slow down and watch for crews working near the shoulder.

