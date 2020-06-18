Highway 19 New Prague detour delayed until further notice (June 18, 2020)

Work along corridor continues

MANKATO, Minn. —The detour for the Highway 19 construction project in downtown New Prague has been postponed until further notice as the contractor is experiencing a delay in obtaining a permit to work in the railroad right-of-way. Work through the railroad right-of-way is the critical first stage of project construction.

Some minor work along the corridor is taking place and motorists are reminded to watch out for workers, equipment and traffic control devices.

City and MnDOT officials had previously hoped the first stage of construction could start on June 8, June 15 and then June 22.

When the first stage can begin the detour for motorists traveling westbound through New Prague consists of 10th Avenue NE, 7th Street NE/NW, and Highway 21. Eastbound traffic will be detoured south on Highway 13, Le Sueur County Road 29, and 10th Avenue SE. Motorists desiring to go to downtown businesses will need to watch for special signing.

The 2020-21 Highway 19 reconstruction project runs from the intersection of Highway 13/21 to 7th Avenue SE and consists of replacing deteriorating infrastructure including underground utilities, storm water drainage systems and roadway pavement and sidewalks. Construction work in 2020 will include work on Highway 19 between 5th Ave NW and 1st Ave NW.

The City of New Prague and MnDOT are partnering in the project and more information on the background can be found at newpraguemainstreet.com. Individuals interested in watching the project progress can also view the camera at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

SM Hentges & Sons, Inc. of Jordan was awarded the projects with a bid of $12,499,000.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. For more information on 2020 Construction projects in south central Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###