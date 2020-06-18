Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Environment Rating Scales (ERS) | Nebraska Department of Education

The early childhood care and education field in Nebraska continually strives to improve the quality of programs for young children and their families. The use of environment rating scales is a widely accepted method of evaluating and improving the quality of home- and center-based programs.

Environment Rating Scales is broadly defined and currently includes Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS-3), Infant Toddler Environment Rating Scale-Revised (ITERS-R), and the Family Child Care Environment Rating Scale-Revised (FCCERS-R).

Training by Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) staff on the Environment Rating Scales is designed for early childhood educators working in Nebraska and is for the purpose of quality program improvement of Nebraska early childhood programs. This training by NDE is not endorsed by the Environment Rating Scale Institute (ERSI) in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Staff of the ERSI, and their associates, are the only authorized trainers on the Environment Rating Scales.

2020 ERS Training Schedule

For more information on this training, contact 800-89-CHILD,or Jenny Fleming at 402-471-4389.

Interested in becoming a Nebraska Approved ERS Observer?

Learn more about becoming a Nebraska Approved ERS Observer and apply.

