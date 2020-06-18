Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DEQ issues Notice of Violation on Federal Building Sewage Discharge

RALEIGH – The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources has issued a notice of violation to the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) for the unauthorized discharge of wastewater from the Terry Sanford Federal Building in Raleigh.

“Our department is committed to holding polluters accountable when their actions harm the waters of North Carolina, whether it’s a private company or a federal agency,” said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan.

The Department recently became aware of the illegal discharges via an alert memorandum from the GSA’s Office of the Inspector General detailing the discharge of raw sewage via cross connections to the stormwater pipes.  The discharge of raw sewage to local waters is a violation of the North Carolina General Statutes and the Clean Water Act.  

The state investigation is ongoing and the Department will take further action as appropriate. 

A copy of the notice of violation is available here.

