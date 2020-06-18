Statement from Attorney General Neronha on Today's Supreme Court Decision Regarding DACA

"I applaud today's decision by the Supreme Court on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which will now continue to protect hundreds of thousands of Dreamers across the country, including many here in Rhode Island. I am proud that this Office stood up for Dreamers as a party to this case and as part of a coalition of 21 Attorneys General who fought on their behalf. While DACA remains the law of the land today, we will keep on fighting to protect DACA recipients and ensure that everyone is treated with the dignity and respect we all deserve."

###