VELUX Greenwood, LLC Expanding Operations in Greenwood County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – VELUX Greenwood, LLC (VELUX), a world leader in skylights and roof window manufacturing, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenwood County. The company is investing $26 million into the expansion.

Founded in 1941, VELUX has manufacturing and sales operations in more than 40 countries. The U.S. VELUX company manufactures and sells products such as roof windows, skylights, tubular daylighting devices, commercial skylights as well as a range of decorative blinds and installation solutions.

Located at 450 Old Brickyard Road in Greenwood, this latest VELUX expansion will allow the company to increase capacity to meet growing demand.

The expansion is expected to occur in phases over the next several years. Individuals interested in joining the VELUX team should visit https://www.veluxusa.com/careers.

Quotes

“VELUX Greenwood, LLC is proud to be expanding our manufacturing operations with a $26 million investment to meet domestic and global market demand for our high-quality Residential Skylight and Commercial Dome products. Our growth and investment over the past decade in Greenwood County have surpassed our original plans. We are confident these future investments and commitment to Greenwood County will benefit our customers, local staff and contribute to the county and state economic development.” –VELUX Greenwood, LLC President Charles J. Rimsky

“We celebrate VELUX’s decision to grow its presence in South Carolina and invest $26 million in Greenwood County. This announcement is another big win for our state, and we look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“This latest announcement by VELUX is a testament to the state's business-friendly climate and skilled workforce. Thanks to team efforts on the state and local levels, this investment will benefit Greenwood County now and in years to come." –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“Greenwood County is pleased to work with VELUX as they continue to expand their existing operations in our community. VELUX has an impressive history in Greenwood County, and we look forward to assisting the company as they continue to prosper for many more years.” –Greenwood County Council Chairman Steve Brown