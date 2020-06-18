Mike Connolly Joins EverQuote as SVP of Agency Sales and Customer Success

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, is pleased to announce that Mike Connolly has joined as Senior Vice President of Agency Sales and Customer Success.



“Mike is a highly accomplished sales and customer success leader with a strong track record of scaling customer-facing teams for marketplace businesses like EverQuote. He is also a data-driven leader who fits in exceptionally well with our culture,” said COO Jayme Mendal. “His experience at CarGurus will be valuable as we continue to invest in further supporting the growth of our insurance agent customers and we're thrilled to have him join our team."

“EverQuote is an organization that is truly data-driven and has a strong culture of collaboration and employee empowerment,” said Connolly. “We have a tremendous market opportunity in front of us with the continuing shift of insurance shopping online and remain focused on providing a superior experience for both consumers and our partners. I’m excited to join the EverQuote team and look forward to helping write the next chapter in this company’s phenomenal story.”

Mr. Connolly joins EverQuote from CarGurus, where he led their North American sales and service organizations. Prior to CarGurus he helped scale teams at Experian, Windstream, and PAETEC Communications. Connolly holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Tufts University.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for EverQuote, Inc. ("EverQuote" or the "Company"), including statements about future results of operations or the future financial position of the Company, including financial targets, business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "continues," “will” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: (1) the Company's ability to attract and retain consumers and insurance providers using the Company's marketplace; (2) our ability to grow our marketplace and launch innovative products to connect more insurance shoppers with the right policies for them; (3) the effectiveness of the Company's growth strategies and its ability to effectively manage growth; and (4) other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

About EverQuote

EverQuote operates a leading online insurance marketplace, connecting consumers with insurance providers. The company's data & technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from the company's broad direct network of insurance providers, saving consumers and providers time and money. EverQuote was founded with the vision to empower customers to better protect life's most important assets – their family, property, and future.

For more information, visit EverQuote.com and follow on Twitter @EverQuoteInsure.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brinlea Johnson

The Blueshirt Group

212-331-8424

Brinlea@blueshirtgroup.com

