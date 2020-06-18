ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against Enphase Energy, Inc…

/EIN News/ -- LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 17, 2020

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Enphase Energy, Inc. (“Enphase” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENPH) between February 26, 2019 and June 17, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On June 17, 2020, Prescience Capital Management released a report that alleged, that "at least 39%, or $205.3 million, of the Company's reported U.S. revenue is fabricated." The report cited former employees who claimed that "a large portion of Enphase's astronomical growth over the past two years is attributable to accounting gimmicks that artificially inflate revenue and profits."



On this news, Enphase's share price fell $13.72 per share to close at $39.04 per share on June 17, 2020.



