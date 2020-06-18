Route 1015 Little Deer Creek Valley Road Bridge Repairs begin Monday in Indiana Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repairs requiring the closure of Little Deer Creek Valley Road (Route 1015) in Indiana Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 22 weather permitting.

Bridge repair work, including deck replacement, barrier repair, substructure work, and other miscellaneous repairs, will begin on Monday at 7 a.m. on the Little Deer Creek Valley Road structure over Little Deer Creek between Crawford Run Road and Marshall Hill Road. The bridge will close to traffic through late August. Traffic will be detoured.

South of the Bridge

Follow Little Deer Creek Valley Road to Crawford Run Road

Turn onto Crawford Run Road

Turn left onto Russelton Road

Turn left onto Creighton Russelton Road

Follow Creighton Russelton Road back to Little Deer Creek Valley Road

End detour

PennDOT crews will conduct the work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

