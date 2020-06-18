Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 1015 Little Deer Creek Valley Road Bridge Repairs begin Monday in Indiana Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repairs requiring the closure of Little Deer Creek Valley Road (Route 1015) in Indiana Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, July 22 weather permitting.

Bridge repair work, including deck replacement, barrier repair, substructure work, and other miscellaneous repairs, will begin on Monday at 7 a.m. on the Little Deer Creek Valley Road structure over Little Deer Creek between Crawford Run Road and Marshall Hill Road. The bridge will close to traffic through late August.  Traffic will be detoured.

South of the Bridge

  • Follow Little Deer Creek Valley Road to Crawford Run Road

  • Turn onto Crawford Run Road

  • Turn left onto Russelton Road

  • Turn left onto Creighton Russelton Road

  • Follow Creighton Russelton Road back to Little Deer Creek Valley Road

  • End detour

North of the Bridge

PennDOT crews will conduct the work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

You just read:

