I-95 Nighttime, Daytime Lane Closures Next Week at Betsy Ross, Bridge Street, Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Nighttime lane closures will be in place next week on northbound and southbound Interstate 95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge and Bridge Street interchanges in Philadelphia for setting new traffic patterns for separate reconstruction projects at the two interchanges, and daytime lane closures will be in place at the Columbus Boulevard Interchange for survey operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, June 22, through Thursday, June 25, from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating northbound or southbound double lane closures will be in place on I-95 at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for barrier placement and work-zone setup at overhead ramp piers;

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, single lane closures will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between Levick Street and Carver Street, at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, for shoulder paving, barrier placement and other activities to prepare a new construction traffic pattern; and

Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, alternating northbound or southbound lane closures will be in place on I-95 at the Columbus Boulevard interchange for surveying.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work areas. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work at Bridge Street, Section BS1, is the first of two contracts to reconstruct mainline I-95 and the Bridge Street Interchange. The H&K Group, Inc. of Skippack, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on the $79,721,368 project, which is being funded by 100 percent federal funds.

The work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, Section BR2, is the second of five contracts to improve the interchange’s ramps and reconstruct mainline I-95 at the interchange. Buckley & Company, Inc, of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $93.6 million Section BR2 project, which is financed with 100 percent federal funds.

The surveying is being done as part of the advance engineering underway for future construction to cover I-95 and complete other I-95 improvements in the Penn’s Landing area (I-95, Section CAP).

For more information on PennDOT’s I-95 reconstruction program, visit www.95revive.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

