U.S. 202 North (Dekalb Pike) Weekday Lane Closure Begins Next Week for Utility Construction in Montgomery County

King of Prussia, PA – Northbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike) will be reduced to a single lane between Morris Road and Grasshopper Lane beginning Monday, June 22, for water main relocation under a project to widen and reconstruct nearly three miles of U.S. 202 from south of Morris Road to Hancock Road in Whitpain and Lower Gwynedd townships, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place weekdays from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM through Monday, August 3.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for travel in the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

In addition, periodic weekday lane closures will continue to be in place from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM on various sections of U.S. 202 in both directions between Morris Road and Sumneytown Pike for clearing operations and utility construction. Traffic will be controlled by flagging when necessary.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Under this U.S. 202 project (Section 65S), PennDOT will perform the following roadway and bridge improvements:

Reconstruct and widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to five lanes with a center turn lane from Morris Road to Grasshopper Lane and from Schoolhouse Lane to Swedesford Road;

Widen U.S. 202 from two lanes to four lanes with a mountable median curb from the Wissahickon Creek crossing to south of Schoolhouse Lane;

Install five-foot bicycle lanes in both directions in the five-lane sections;

Reconstruct the bridge over the Wissahickon Creek;

Construct two sound walls and three retaining walls;

Install new signals, signing and pavement markings;

Perform drainage improvements;

Integrate Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) to improve traffic flow;

Reconstruct a wetland channel adjacent to Wissahickon Creek; and

Reconstruct a stone wall adjacent to the Gwynedd Friends Meetinghouse property.

Construction on the first mainline section (65N) from Route 309 to Hancock Road was completed in 2012. Construction is ongoing on the second mainline section (61N) from Township Line Road to Morris Road.

James D. Morrissey, Inc. of Philadelphia is the general contractor on the Section 65S project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. Construction on the project is expected to finish in late 2024.

For more information on this project and the U.S. 202 corridor-wide initiative, visit www.us202.com.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #