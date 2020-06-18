I-279 Parkway North Lane Restrictions for Bridge Inspections Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on I-279 below the Jacks Run Road bridge according to the following schedule:

Crews from Consor Engineers will conduct the inspections.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

