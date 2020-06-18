I-279 Parkway North Lane Restrictions for Bridge Inspections Next Week in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on I-279 (Parkway North) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23 weather permitting.
A single-lane restriction will occur on I-279 below the Jacks Run Road bridge according to the following schedule:
Crews from Consor Engineers will conduct the inspections.
Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044
# # #