Route 51 Saw Mill Run Boulevard Lane Restrictions Friday, Next Week in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will continue Friday, June 19 and Monday and Tuesday, June 22-23 weather permitting.

Improvement work requiring restrictions will occur on Route 51 according to the following schedule:

Friday, June 19 – Single-lane restrictions in each direction on Route 51 between I-376 and Crane Avenue from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for attenuator installation work

Monday, June 22 – Single-lane restrictions in each direction on Route 51 between I-376 and Crane Avenue and on the Woodruff Street jughandle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for raised pavement marker installation

Tuesday, June 23 - Single-lane restrictions in each direction on Route 51 between I-376 and Crane Avenue and on the Woodruff Street jughandle from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for joint cleaning and sealing

Motorists should use caution when traveling through the corridor.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

