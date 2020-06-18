PennDOT to Rehabilitate the Bridge Carrying Friendship Church Road over Knight Run in West Fallowfield Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin Monday, June 22, on a project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Friendship Church Road over Knight Run in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Due to the nature of construction, Friendship Church Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and McHenry Road beginning Monday, June 22, through the completion of the project scheduled for mid-July.

During the bridge closure, Friendship Church Road motorists will be directed to use Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike) and Route 10 (Limestone Road). Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Built in 1934, the bridge is 18 feet long and 26 feet wide. The structure carries an average of 195 vehicles a day.

The Friendship Church Road Bridge is one of 11 structures in Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $9.8 million project financed by Act 89, the state’s transportation plan.

Structures completed under this project include:

Boot Road over Route 100 in West Whiteland Township, Chester County;

Main Street over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Limerick Township, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over Pennypack Creek in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Route 611 over the Pennsylvania Turnpike ramp in Upper Moreland, Montgomery County;

Old Lancaster Road over Amtrak in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County

Ross Fording Road over Octoraro Creek in West Fallowfield Township, Chester County;

Quakertown Road over Macoby Creek in Upper Hanover Township, Montgomery County;

Route 63 (Welsh Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Upper Dublin and Upper Moreland townships, Montgomery County; and

Whitford Road over Valley Creek in West Whiteland Township, Chester County.

The other bridge in this rehabilitation project include:

Route 532 (Bustleton Avenue) over CSX Railroad in Philadelphia.

Loftus Construction, Inc. of Cinnaminson, N.J., is the general contractor on this bridge improvement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

