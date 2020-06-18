Avi Zolty Speaks to Consumer Behavior During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Like many other subscription box services, EarFleek has seen an increase in sales during the COVID-19 crisis, says company founder Avi Zolty

HERMOSA BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avi Zolty, a serial entrepreneur, recently announced that his company, EarFleek, has seen a 30% increase in new subscribers over the past few months. He believes the reason for this spike is the COVID-19 pandemic, which in addition to changing society as a whole, is altering consumer behavior.Launching his first company at the age of 16, Avi Zolty has established himself as an entrepreneur and marketing professional. In addition to being the founder of EarFleek, a subscription earring service, he acts as head of marketing and strategy.While brick and mortar stores and the retail market in general have taken an economic hit due to the current pandemic, consumers are turning primarily to online buying, says Avi Zolty.Many consumers are turning to luxury comforts like subscription box services during this uncertain time. In fact, a recent subscription impact report showed that more than 22% of companies have reported an increase in subscriber acquisition rates over the past few months. While 53.3% reported that they have not seen an impact in sales due to the pandemic, the subscription box industry is proving to be resilient for the most part in the face of the current climate.Avi Zolty also notes that the economic impact overall has caused some consumers to evaluate their budgets and reconsider what they can and can’t afford. This has caused them to seek out more affordable comforts, which Avi believes has contributed to EarFleek’s recent increase in subscribers.“We are proud to be able to be able to offer comfort to our customers at affordable prices during this challenging time,” says Avi Zolty.EarFleek provides customers with an earring of the month for less than $4 USD.For more information, visit https://www.earfleek.com/ About Avi ZoltyAn entrepreneur at heart, Avi Zolty founded his first company at the age of 16. He graduated from the Y Combinator accelerator, giving him a strong foundation to grow as an entrepreneur. He worked as a senior marketing executive for four different companies. In 2017, he founded EarFleek, a monthly earring subscription service. He previously founded three additional companies which have been acquired including Skurt, Beatdeck, and Trustable.com. With a passion to help others succeed, Avi Zolty has also taught classes for the General Assembly and founded the Teen Startup Academy, a non-profit business accelerator for at-risk youth, which was operational from 2014 to 2017.