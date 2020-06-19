Exults Supports the American Civil Liberty Union’s Programs in Support of Ongoing Civil Rights Movements

Exults donates to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in support of the collective and ongoing Civil Rights movements.

Exults digital marketing agency proudly backs ACLU and its ongoing efforts to preserve and extend constitutionally guaranteed rights to citizens.

Aligning with the ACLU – one of the nation’s foremost defenders of civil rights and liberties – in support of equality made total sense for us as an organization,” — Zach Hoffman, the CEO and Founder of Exults

FT. LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA , June 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exults, a digital marketing agency located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, donates to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in support of the collective and ongoing Civil Rights movements. For almost a century, the ACLU has been our nation’s “guardian of liberty” and has worked tirelessly with the judicial system, legislative bodies, and local communities to defend individual privilege and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and the laws of the United States.

Exults’ contribution will help champion the efforts of the ACLU’s Racial Injustice program, which specifically “aims to preserve and extend constitutionally guaranteed rights for individuals who have historically been denied those rights on the basis of race.”

Given the recent events that have unfolded across the US over the past month – the leadership and staff of Exults felt compelled to be a proactive agent of change and affirm its position as an advocate for diversity, inclusion, and equality.

“Aligning with the ACLU – one of the nation’s foremost defenders of civil rights and liberties – in support of equality made total sense for us as an organization,” said Zach Hoffman, the CEO and Founder of Exults. “Recent events have heightened our nation’s focus – the world’s focus – on many critical issues, including institutional inequities.”

With Juneteenth, the oldest national celebration commemorating of the ending of slavery in the United States, approaching, Exults hopes to build awareness on the importance of educating and connecting with a need for diversity and to celebrate black history and accomplishments.

Exults is proud to support the ACLU in its daily battle to eliminate all forms of injustice and create a better world for everyone.

For more information about how to donate to the ACLU’s programs, visit the ACLU website.

More About Exults:

Exults Marketing is a full-service internet marketing company that is results driven. Offering a complete range of internet marketing services to reach its clients’ goals, Exults premier services include Website Design and Development, Ecommerce platform development and management, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, and Digital PR. If you are interested in using targeted advertisement to spark meaningful engagement and online sales, contact Exults Marketing Agency.

For more information, please visit the Exults website (https://www.exults.com/) or call 866-999-4736.