Peter Mansbridge, Bryan Baeumler, Georges Laraque among Canadian men raising awareness for men’s mental health

Annual Father’s Day on Parliament Hill event goes virtual

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian television personalities, hockey players, mental health leaders and Members of Parliament are coming together this Father’s Day to raise awareness for men’s mental health.



“Men’s mental health is important to all families and communities, yet is not nearly discussed enough,” said Member of Parliament Matt Jeneroux, who represents the riding of Edmonton Riverbend and serves as the Shadow Minister of Health.

“In Canada alone, 75 per cent of people who die by suicide are men, despite suffering depression at about the same rate as women. We’ve created this video to encourage men to talk about their mental health. We want to help stamp out the stigma so there is no reason for any man to suffer in silence.”

The Father’s Day on Parliament Hill video builds on a non-partisan event started by Jeneroux two years ago. The annual event normally takes place on Parliament Hill in June and brings together Members of Parliament, stakeholders and policy makers to discuss men’s mental health. Due to COVID-19, the event has shifted to a virtual video for 2020.

The video is being sponsored by the Mental Health Commission of Canada and Movember, who have been long-time supporters of the in-person event.

“As men, speaking up in the name of vulnerability or asking for a helping hand doesn’t always come easily. In fact, it takes a special brand of strength. I applaud the organizers of this event for reminding us that supporting men’s mental health uplifts all of us,” says Chuck Bruce, Board Chair of the Mental Health Commission of Canada. “This Father’s Day, don’t forget to check on all the special men in your lives.”

Liberal Member of Parliament Majid Jowhari and NDP Member of Parliament Gord Johns, who have hosted the in-person event with Jeneroux for the past two years, will appear in the video alongside former CBC The National host Peter Mansbridge, HGTV star Bryan Baeumler, professional snowboarder and CBC Olympic commentator Craig McMorris and former NHL players Georges Laraque and Matthew Barnaby - and more.

The video will be released on Father’s Day, June 21, across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

