MDA Informs Farmers of New COVID-19 Preparedness Plan Requirements

Farms, farmers’ markets, and other agricultural businesses were designated critical businesses under Executive Order 20-48 in April of 2020. By June 29, 2020, all critical sector businesses, including all farms and farmers’ markets, are required to develop and implement a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that complies with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) COVID-19 guidelines and OSHA standards.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI) has created a preparedness plan template that includes all required plan components and is available in Hmong, Somali, and Spanish. Your farm may use other templates, such as this produce farm-specific plan from the University of Minnesota Extension, if all components outlined in the DLI template are addressed.

For additional information or assistance in developing a plan, businesses can contact Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MNOSHA) Workplace Safety Consultation at 651-284-5060 or osha.consultation@state.mn.us

For more COVID-19 resources specific to farms, visit MDA COVID-19 Food and Agriculture. Questions may be sent to MDAResponds@state.mn.us

Margaret Hart, MDA Communications 651-201-6131 Margaret.Hart@state.mn.us

