Virtual public meeting set June 24 for Hwy 61 bridge replacement in Red Wing (June 18, 2020)

RED WING, Minn. —The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend a virtual public meeting Wednesday, June 24 to learn about a planned project to replace the Hwy 61 Bridge over Withers Harbor Drive in Red Wing.

The online meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. and lasts approximately one hour. Members of the project management team will provide a presentation and a question and answer session will follow. Attendees can join the meeting online or participate by phone. Meeting links, phone numbers and other information are listed on the Hwy 61 Withers Harbor Bridge project website. To prevent the further spread of COVID-19, MnDOT has indefinitely postponed all in-person public events.

This project will replace the Hwy 61 bridge over Withers Harbor Drive in Red Wing, reconstruct the bridge approach road from Bench Street to Withers Harbor Drive and lengthen the southbound Hwy 61 right turn lane to Withers Harbor Drive. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023.

People who are interested can stay connected with the project by signing up for email updates and through the project website. Information will also be shared on the MnDOT Southeast Minnesota Facebook group and the MnDOT District 6 Twitter account.

MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide. If you feel you need a reasonable accommodation in order to fully participate in this event, such as an ASL or spoken language interpreter, or need documents in an alternate format, such as braille or large print, please contact: Janet Miller at 651-366-4720 or e-mail ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us as soon as possible but no later than 48 hours before the scheduled event.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

