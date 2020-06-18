Testing Opportunities for Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming Counties Announced

Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today announced locations for free COVID-19 community testing on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, and 29 in Boone, Lincoln, McDowell, Raleigh and Wyoming counties.

With support from local health departments and community partners, the testing will be held at the following times and locations.

Boone County

June 24, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine, WV 25165

Lincoln County

June 29, 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Lincoln County High School, 81 Lincoln Panther Way, Hamlin, WV 25523

McDowell County

June 26, 10:00 am to 6:00 pm

River View High School, 556 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw, WV 24817

Raleigh County

June 23, 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center, 100 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801

Wyoming County

June 22, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

Berlin McKinney Elementary School, 405 Cook Parkway, Oceana, WV 24870

June 22, 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm

Palisades Park, 155 Park Street, Pineville, WV 24874

June 23, 1:00 to 4:00 pm

City Parking Lot, 316 Howard Avenue, Mullens, WV 25882

June 25, 9:00 am to 12:00 pm

374 Lizard Creek Park Road, Hanover, WV 24839

Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.