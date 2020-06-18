Attorney General Rosenblum Settles with Financial Publishing Company Money Map Press

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum today announced a $141,499 settlement with the Baltimore-based Money Map Press LCC, a company that sold investment publications and operated a website for consumers that exaggerated the profit potential and offered investment advice. Any consumer who purchased these materials is encouraged to file a request for a refund with the Oregon Department of Justice.

One publication they sold, called: “ Big Tobacco MUST Pay. The Complete Handbook for Collecting Thousands of Dollars a Month, Tax-Free, from Master Settlement Payments,” misrepresented investment opportunities available to consumers through the 1998 National Tobacco Settlement with the states. As a result, many consumers contacted Oregon DOJ thinking they were entitled to money from the settlement. The Oregon DOJ opened an investigation following a series of consumers requesting settlement proceeds.

“This company preyed on Oregonians by promising investment ‘opportunities’ that were confusing and were never going to materialize,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “This settlement ensures that Money Map Press will change how they do business in Oregon, especially when it comes to free offers, testimonials and subscription billing practices. It also provides reimbursement to consumers who invested their hard-earned money.”

The settlement, which marks the conclusion of a joint investigation conducted with Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, alleges Money Map Press engaged in a broad range of misconduct, including misrepresenting offers as free when they were not, using false testimonials and failing to disclose the material terms and conditions relating to its subscription billing practices.

When the two Attorneys General intervened, Money Map Press stopped selling certain publications and agreed to make comprehensive changes to its business practices. Consumers are encouraged to file a complaint with the Oregon Attorney General, or contact the Oregon Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1877-877-9392.

The Oregon Department of Justice (DOJ) is led by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and serves as the state’s law firm. The Oregon DOJ advocates for and protects all Oregonians, especially the most vulnerable, such as children and seniors.