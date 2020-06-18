Simply Eloped Releases First Ever Elopement and Microwedding Report Survey

BOISE, IDAHO, USA, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simply Eloped, a company that has planned thousands of intimate weddings and elopements across the United States, has surveyed current and former couples to better understand elopement trends and data. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, there has been an increase in micro weddings and elopement interest, largely due to smaller guest counts and affordability.

Simply Eloped uncovered the following insights when comparing 2019 data against data for couples who booked their ceremony after the outbreak - providing a glimpse into how the virus has impacted planning decisions:

- The average eloping couple is now spending 20% less from 2019’s average, possibly showing that couples are prioritizing the financial aspect of a wedding due to the economic impact of COVID-19.

- 30% more couples are hosting their ceremonies in their home state, as opposed to planning a destination experience.

- The average guest list is 35% smaller, likely due to the gathering limits put in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

- In April and May of 2020, there was a 499% year-over-year increase in people searching for information about virtual weddings and how to get married online.

Other helpful insights include:

- The average age of couples who are eloping

- The top reasons why couples are eloping

- The most popular wedding season, date, and elopement services

- The average cost of an elopement

To view the full report, please visit: https://simplyeloped.com/2020-elopement-guide/

###