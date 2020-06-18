Trupanion Applauds Our Veterinary Heroes on Veterinary Appreciation Day

Established by Trupanion in 2015, Veterinary Appreciation Day recognizes veterinary professionals every year on June 18

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To honor the medical professionals in veterinary hospitals across the world, Trupanion , a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, is delivering a virtual standing ovation to those who help the pets we all love receive the best veterinary care.



“Veterinary Appreciation Day is a very special day for Trupanion,” said Darryl Rawlings, founder and CEO of Trupanion. “This year, because of social distancing, we had to think differently about how the Trupanion team could honor and thank the veterinary world for helping pets during a challenging time for hospitals. We decided to come together as one team to deliver a virtual standing ovation from the entire company.”

Video highlights here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4DeoU2RIOo

Veterinary professionals are the problem solvers, the ones who welcome a challenge – big or small, and this year they have definitely responded to some pretty big challenges.

“Providing essential services for our family pets during the current pandemic, the work of veterinary teams across the country has been heroic and this is a great opportunity to show our appreciation and thank them for everything they do,” said Rawlings.

Celebrated every year on June 18, Trupanion created Veterinary Appreciation Day to highlight the key role that veterinary professionals play in helping our pets live long, happy and healthy lives. Day and night – and even through pandemics, veterinary professionals are steadfast in taking care of our beloved pets. Trupanion encourages all pet owners to help in applauding pets’ greatest allies, protectors, and advocates.

“While we celebrate veterinary professionals every day, on June 18 we celebrate them along with the whole world,” declared Rawlings.

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States and Canada. For almost two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet owners with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Omega General Insurance Company. For more information, please visit trupanion.com

Contact:

Media

Michael Nank

michael.nank@trupanion.com

888-612-1138 ext. 3567