U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) Restricted Next Week for Paving Operations in Chester and Delaware Counties

​King of Prussia, PA – A single lane closure is scheduled on U.S. 30 (Lancaster Avenue) between I-476 and Route 252 (Leopard Road) in Tredyffrin and Easttown townships, Chester County and Radnor Township, Delaware County, on Monday, June 22, through Friday, June 26, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for paving operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

1237 Lancaster LLC, will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a list of all utility work and other construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit our District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Chelsea Lacey-Mabe, 610-205-6798

# # #