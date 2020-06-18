Bridge Repair Work to Start Tuesday on Route 1002 Near Romola

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that bridge repair work will start Tuesday, June 23, on a Route 1002 (Marsh Creek Road) bridge in Liberty Township, Centre County. The bridge spans Marsh Creek approximately two miles northeast of Romola near Lower Polecat Road. This work is part of a two-year bridge preservation project to improve five structures in Centre County.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The bridge will close Tuesday, June 23, and a detour using Route 1001 (Howard Divide Road) and Route 150 will be implemented. The detour at this location is expected to be in place for approximately three months while repairs are made.

Other bridge locations on this contract include:

• Route 26 bridge over Thompson Run in College Township, one-mile northeast of State College • Route 3040 bridge over Ardrey Run in Huston Township, three miles northeast of Port Matilda near the intersection with Ardery Hollow Road. • Route 3040 bridge over Dix run in Huston Township, one-mile southwest of Julian near the intersection with Silverdale Road. • Route 3049 bridge over Moshannon Creek in Osceola Mills. • Stone masonry retaining wall along Route 150 and Spring Creek near Tallyrand Park in the Borough of Bellefonte.

Overall work will include deck repair/replacement, beam, abutment and wing repairs, new barrier, paving, guide rail improvements and minor drainage improvements. George S. Hann & Son, Inc. of Fort Littleton, PA is the contractor on this $1.5 million project. Work at this location is expected to be complete by late September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

The Route 1002 bridge was built in 1986, is 64-feet long and carries an average of 397 vehicles daily. Rehabilitation work on this structure will extend its useful life and improve the ride quality and safety of the roadway surface.

