Route 54 Closed Next Week in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) in Mount Carmel Township, Northumberland County, will be closed next week while a contractor removes a mine entrance. Locust Gap Highway will be closed from Route 901 (Mount Carmel Highway) Locust Summit to Route 4027 (Lavelle Road) in Locust Dale, Mount Carmel.

On Monday, June 22, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will close Route 54 to begin work to remove a mine entrance. A detour using Route 901 (Fairgrounds Road), Route 4024 (High Road), Route 4027 (Lavelle Road), Route 54 in Schuylkill County, will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed on July 10, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

