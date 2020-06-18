Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Landmark Supreme Court Decision Affirms LGBTQ Rights

It’s been more than 50 years since Black and Brown trans women led the revolutionary Stonewall Riots, fighting back against police brutality and discrimination and launching a movement for equality. This week, we celebrated another incredible landmark in the fight for LGBTQ rights.

In a 6 to 3 decision, the Supreme Court affirmed that it is illegal for employers to fire or otherwise discriminate against someone simply because they are LGBTQ. Though more work remains to protect the rights of the LGBTQ community, this decision will go a long way towards affirming legal protections in education, housing, credit, and health care — areas where too many LGBTQ people, particularly Black and Brown LGBTQ people, still face discrimination.

Chase Strangio, the Deputy Director for Transgender Justice for the ACLU’s LBGT and HIV Project, joined the podcast to help breakdown this historic decision.

