THE BLACK AMERICA SUMMIT LAUNCHES VIRTUAL WEEKLY EVENT - Mobilizing leaders, community members and inspiring action

The Black America Summit is a free live, virtual series that unites leaders, elected officials, and organizers with Black Communities and allies.

This is a safe space for Black Communities and allies to come together, educate ourselves, and work together to create solutions that inspire us and help protect one of our most vulnerable populations” — Rielle Jones, founder of Black America Summit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --

“When Americans started dying from Covid-19, Black American communities were hit hard,” said Rielle Jones, founder of Black America Summit and owner of Rielle Events. “This is a safe space for Black Communities and allies across the country to come together, educate ourselves, and work together to create solutions that inspire us and help protect one of our most vulnerable populations.”

The Summit was born from of concern about the racialization of the COVID-19 pandemic. With speakers and attendees from across the U.S., this event has become increasingly relevant as the country's systemic racial injustice has come to the fore.

“Black America is refreshing its narrative in a time where global circumstance calls on the multitudes to be excellent, in deed and character,” said Khary Turner, Executive Director of the Coleman A. Young Foundation and Summit panelist. “It’s an honor to join with black voices across the country whose collective goal is to expand black territories, and dictate our place to the world, instead of being told.”

Each week, different inter-sectional cornerstones of the Black Community are addressed through expert speakers and honest conversation. Themes include Activism, Health, Domestic Abuse, Wealth Equity, Education in the time of COVID, and reforms related to criminal justice, food access, sex trafficking prevention, and cannabis. The series provides an opportunity to hear from leaders, ask questions, connect beyond the superficial – and, critically, to formulate strategies that energize and incite progress.

“I was deeply grateful to be a panelist – of all the panels I’ve been a part of, this has by far been one of the best and most thoughtful discussions,” said Kaden Mohamed, Community and Client Manager at Positively Partners, Chair for the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition, and Summit panelist. “I know we are in increasingly intense times, but knowing there are truly good people out there fighting for the change I wish for really does give me hope.” Celia Williams, Institute Director at University of Toledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute and Summit panelist, added, “this Summit involves riveting conversation that is thought-provoking and inspires action.”

The Black America Summit takes place Fridays in June with sessions running from 2pm – 7pm EST. Attendees can join panels and engage in the conversation, with no admission fee, on the platform Hopin.

“Because of the emphatically positive feedback we’ve received and a clear need to continue the work we’ve started here, additional events will be added to the schedule in the coming months,” said Jones.

Speakers have included Doug Shipman, President of Woodruff Arts Center; Celia Williams, Institute Director at University of Toledo Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute; Marseille Allen, Trustee on Charles H. Wright Museum Board of Trustees; Dr. Adolfo G. Cuevas, Director of the Psychosocial Determinants of Health Group at Tufts University; and Alex Joseph, Former State and Federal Prosecutor, among dozens of others.

For more information on speakers, schedule and how to join, visit blackamericasummit.com.

