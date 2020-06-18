​​​​​​​Call us maybe? Department of Revenue contact center representatives are ready to help

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The taxpayer contact center at the Minnesota Department of Revenue is open during COVID-19 and is ready to assist taxpayers with questions about their individual income tax returns. Representatives can help with an array of issues including answering common questions like:

Where can I file?

Where can I drop off my return?

Where can I get forms?

How do I calculate my estimated payments?

How do I make a payment?

When and how should I start a payment plan?

Who can call on my behalf?

If I call, will I get additional information about my refund?

The department anticipates call volumes to nearly double between July 1-July 17 compared to prior years, because of the new filing date. Call wait times may be longer during that period due to taxpayers calling with questions about both their individual income taxes and property tax refunds.

“July 15 is rapidly approaching and tens of thousands of Minnesotans will be filing their state income tax returns in the next month,” said Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly. “Our contact center representatives are ready to assist taxpayers by answering questions they may have about their Minnesota taxes. We encourage taxpayers to call us sooner rather than later while wait times are low and avoid the rush in July.”

Taxpayers can contact the department by calling 651-296-3781 or 800-652-9094.

Revenue continues to encourage Minnesotans who are expecting a refund and still need to file their individual income taxes to file their returns now so they can get their refund sooner. Taxpayers still have until July 15, 2020 to file their 2019 state and federal individual income tax returns.

The department estimates over 165,000 taxpayers may be due a refund but have not filed their returns yet. The sooner a return is filed, the sooner the department can review and process the return and issue a refund, if necessary. To date, nearly 2.4 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns and the department has processed over 1.8 million refunds.

Electronic Filing and Free Tax Help

When filing your taxes, choose electronic filing. Last year, over 90 percent of Minnesota taxpayers filed their taxes electronically. Using electronic software is easy, convenient, and secure. Electronic filing also ensures that you have the most up-to-date forms and instructions when you file.

Free electronic filing is available for Minnesotans who meet certain requirements. You may be eligible to file electronically for free if your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $69,000 or less. To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, see the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website.

