Sauce Labs Recognized for Setting an “Ambitious Vision” in Report by Independent Research Firm; Ties for Top Score in Strategy Category

Company named a “Strong Performer” in assessment of continuous functional test automation suites

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc. , the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, today announced that it has been named a “Strong Performer” by Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, in its newly published report, “The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020.” Noted for setting “an ambitious vision” with an approach “to help enterprises gain digital confidence,” Sauce Labs tied for the highest “strategy” score among evaluated vendors and received the highest possible scores for criteria including innovation roadmap, execution roadmap, partner ecosystem, and market approach.

According to the report, “On one hand, Sauce Labs continues to focus on its cloud roots and commitment to the open source community. On the other, its vision includes common web-plus-mobile testing with insights and services, leveraging the sea of testing data from tests run on its cloud grid. The goal is to augment developers with testing intelligence from the cloud, with AI and ML algorithms providing insights from 3 billion-plus tests run so far and millions more every day going forward.”

The report also notes how the Sauce Labs offering “has excellent integration in CI/CD pipeline automation, strong developer tester consensus, extended partnerships with third-party testing vendors and services suppliers, and a solid omnichannel testing solution.”

“The future of testing will unquestionably be driven by analytic intelligence. By applying modern AI and machine-learning capabilities to our growing reservoir of test data, we can deliver a level of test insight no other vendor can match,” said John Kelly, CTO, Sauce Labs. “We’re pleased to be recognized as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Wave, and we look forward to continuing to help businesses large and small usher in a new era of digital confidence.”

Setting the future for insights-driven testing with Failure Analysis

As noted in the Forrester report, “the infusion of ML in Sauce Labs’ strategy shows in the new failure analysis capability that uses ML to work with pass/fail data and Selenium command logs to uncover and aggregate common failures, providing insights into how they affect test suites as a whole.” Now available for enterprise customers as part of the growing Sauce Insights package, Failure Analysis gives developers, testers, and QA managers insight into how often the same type of failure repeats itself across a given test suite, enabling them to move quickly to address the most pervasive issues and drive rapid improvement in test quality.

Recognition in the Forrester Wave comes as Sauce Labs continues to accelerate business momentum and deliver critical product innovations to customers. Nearly 3 million tests are now run each day across its continuous testing cloud platform, which spans thousands of browser/OS, mobile emulator, simulator, and real device combinations. The company also recently announced the formation of its first-ever Open Source Program Office, further strengthening its already significant investment in the broader open source community. The department will develop, define, and implement the company’s long-term open source strategy while paving the way for increased contribution to high-value community projects.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud delivers a 360-degree view of a customer’s application experience, ensuring that web and mobile applications look, function, and perform exactly as they should on every browser, OS, and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners, and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

