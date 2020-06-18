Public Meeting Notice: Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council

The Noxious Weed Management Advisory Council will meet virtually via GoToMeeting on July 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. To receive information to join the meeting, please reach Carol Bearden, Noxious Weed Program Specialist, at (406) 444-7880 or cbearden@mt.gov.
