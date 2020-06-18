Volunteers needed in Cook, Lake counties for DNR loon survey

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking volunteers to help monitor the loon population in Cook and Lake counties in northeastern Minnesota. Volunteers are needed for one day during the June 26 through July 6 monitoring period to count the number of adult and juvenile loons on pre-selected lakes.

For the past 20 years, with the assistance of hundreds of volunteer observers, the DNR has gathered information about common loon numbers on more than 600 lakes distributed among six regions, or "index areas,” throughout the state.

The annual loon count gives the DNR the ability to detect changes in the adult loon population and to anticipate any problems that could jeopardize the future of loons in Minnesota.

Volunteers can choose one (or more) of the following lakes to count the number of adult and juvenile loons seen and report these observations to the DNR for data analysis.

Cook and Lake County lakes that need volunteers include:

Bunny

Pancore

Section 29

Silver

Sylvania

The time commitment is one to four hours per lake. Surveys must be done between 5 a.m. and noon on one day during the monitoring period. Volunteers are asked to observe any applicable CDC COVID-19 and boating safety guidelines.

Volunteers must commit to completing one or more assigned lakes and consider participating in the program for multiple years. Surveys can be conducted from shore on smaller lakes, or by boat or canoe on larger lakes. Volunteers use an online system to reserve and manage their lake assignments, view maps and information for their lakes, and print data collection sheets. The online system was funded by a donation from the Minnesota United soccer team, whose mascot is a loon.

To sign up as a survey volunteer and select a lake, go to the loon monitoring program page and click on “Volunteer Map.”

For questions or more information, call or email northeast regional loon monitoring coordinator Bry Persing, Eveleth, 218-735-3962, or [email protected].

The Minnesota Loon Monitoring Program is supported donations to the nongame wildlife check-off on Minnesota’s tax forms.